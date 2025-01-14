Carolina Ascent Signs Alabama Soccer Legend Riley Parker: Roll Call, January 14, 2025
A former Alabama soccer great has found a new professional home. The Carolina Ascent of the USL Super League announced Monday afternoon that the club had signed ex-Crimson Tide striker Riley Mattingly Parker for the balance of the 2024-25 season.
She broke out in 2022 after recovering from ACL surgery, becoming an All-American and one of the nation's top goal-scorers en route to setting the program record for goals in a single season. That year's Crimson Tide team became a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament and made it all the way to the College Cup in Cary, N.C.
Parker was most recently a member of Tampa Bay Sun FC, from whose roster she was signed to the Ascent. She will now reunite with Alabama teammate Ashlynn Serepca, who was also part of that fearsome 2022 attack.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's basketball: vs. No. 21 Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT. Watch Listen Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
- Ahead of its first SEC meet this Friday against Kentucky, the Alabama gymnastics team checked in inside the top five. The Crimson Tide defeated North Carolina in the season opener last week.
- Thanks to its road win against Ole Miss on Sunday, the Alabama women's basketball team stayed in the AP Poll at No. 19 despite a very disheartening loss to Texas on the road in the game immediately prior to that. The Crimson Tide will therefore be ranked when South Carolina comes to town this Thursday.
- UFC middleweight and former Alabama football linebacker Eryk Anders, who defeated former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman in his last fight in December, posted the below video to his Instagram page on Monday.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- January 14, 1965: Quarterback Joe Namath was named captain of the 1964 team, while Ray Ogden was selected as alternate captain in a vote of the Crimson Tide players. Namath was preparing to undergo surgery in New York; Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant had announced he would attend Namath's special day.
- January 14, 2013: Eddie Lacy appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated after Alabama ran over Notre Dame in the BCS Championship Game.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"His nickname was Bear. Now imagine a guy that can carry the nickname Bear."- Joe Namath