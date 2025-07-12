Just a Minute: ‘College Football 26’ Offers Early Look at Alabama Football, Major Upgrades to Gameplay
Watch the above video as a BamaCentral intern Henry Sklar discusses his experience playing with Alabama on the recently released College Football 26.
With Week Zero of the 2025 college football season just over 40 days away, EA Sports has released College Football 26, its second installment since reviving the beloved franchise last year. For fans eager to get their football fix early, the new title offers a deep and immersive experience, especially for Alabama fans.
After pre-ordering the game, I spent time exploring both online and offline modes with the Crimson Tide to preview how the team stacks up heading into the upcoming season. The early verdict: College Football 26 brings several notable improvements, headlined by upgrades to Road to Glory and Dynasty modes.
One of the most anticipated new features is the revamped Road to Glory experience. Players can now begin their journey with five high school games, and thanks to the reintroduced Team Builder tool, users can create or import real high schools from across the country. Whether starting in California or Alabama, the path to college stardom feels more personal than ever.
For those committing to Alabama, Road to Glory introduces enhanced tunnel runouts, allowing users to walk through the tunnel and enter Bryant-Denny Stadium from a first-person perspective. Although the Crimson Tide’s signature “Thunderstruck” entrance song is not included, the visual immersion adds a new layer to the gameplay.
Dynasty mode also returns with key additions, including real-life coach likenesses. While users can still create a custom coach and build a legacy from the ground up, they now have the option to take over as established names such as Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian or even Bill O’Brien. Alabama fans can also lead the program as current head coach Kalen DeBoer, with the flexibility to craft his career however they choose.
Offensive playbooks have been refined to better match each school’s real-life tendencies. Alabama’s scheme under offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb emphasizes RPOs and vertical passing, both of which are prominently featured in-game. The Tide’s offense enters the game rated at 89 overall, led by cover athlete Ryan Williams, who debuts as a 95 overall. The wide receiver room is loaded with talent, including Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton. Jaylen Mbakwe, who recently made the switch to offense and boasts and team-high 97 speed.
The quarterback battle in-game mirrors the real-life uncertainty. Ty Simpson starts at 82 overall with solid passing ratings, while five-star freshman Keelon Russell and redshirt sophomore Austin Mack aren’t far behind at 80.
On the defensive side, Alabama holds the highest-rated unit in the game at 94 overall. The secondary is anchored by safety duo Keon Sabb and Bray Hubbard, while the linebacker corps features Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson and Colorado transfer Nikhai Hill-Green. Defensive end LT Overton stands out as one of the most disruptive players on the roster, frequently breaking through on blitz packages.
Alabama enters College Football 26 as the highest-rated team at 89 overall. Whether playing online or embarking on a Dynasty rebuild, the Crimson Tide remain one of the most dynamic and well-rounded programs in the game.