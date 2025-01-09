Crimson Tide Product Noah Clowney Makes Brooklyn Nets History: Roll Call, January 9, 2025
Former Alabama standout and current Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney had himself a night he'll never forget despite a 113-98 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
Clowney scored a career-high 29 points on 9-of-20 from the field, including a very efficient 5-of-11 from behind the arc, while also adding six rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Nets' next-highest scorer was center Nic Claxton, who tallied 14 points.
These numbers helped the 20-year-old become the youngest player in franchise history to record 25-plus points, 5-plus rebounds and 5-plus three-pointers made in a game.
The 21st overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft came into Wednesday night averaging 8.7 points per game. However, including his historic performance, Clowney has finished with double figures in eight of his last 12 games.
He's steadily gained a higher percentage from deep throughout the season, and during the postgame press conference, he credited his time at Alabama for building that confidence to keep shooting despite struggling from long range with the Crimson Tide.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:
No. 18 Alabama women's basketball at No. 5 Texas at 7 p.m. CT on SECN+
Crimson Tide Results:
Men's basketball: Alabama 88, South Carolina 68
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama soccer All-American defender Nealy Martin landed a spot on the United States Women's National Team training camp.
- Penn State head coach James Franklin said that former Alabama head coach Nick Saban wasn't thrilled with the endorsement for the seven-time national champion (six at Alabama) to become the NCAA commissioner.
- Former Alabama and current Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney and Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II were named to the third annual NFLPA All-Pro Team. This elite team voted by the players acknowledges the best player at every position from this season, two of which have Crimson Tide roots.
- Former Alabama and current Detroit Lions standout running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week and the latter half to the NFL Air & Ground Players of the Week after scoring four total touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 9, 1934: Bart Starr was born in Montgomery, Ala.
January 9, 1946: Dennis Homan was born in Muscle Shoals, Ala.
January 9, 1987: Center Wes Neighbors was the recipient of the 1986 Jacobs Trophy, given annually to the best blocker in the SEC. Neighbors, who started 47 of 48 games during his career, is the son of Billy Neighbors, winner of the award back in 1961.
January 9, 2012: No. 2 Alabama blew out top-ranked LSU in the BCS Championship Game, 21-0. Not only did the Crimson Tide avenge a 9-6 overtime loss in the Game of the Century, but it beat its SEC rival in its back yard of New Orleans. After Alabama made five field goals, Trent Richardson scored the only touchdown in either game, on a 34-yard carry. LSU didn't cross midfield until there were 8 minutes left in the game and the Tigers finished with just 92 yards and five first downs.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"They are unbelievable. That defense is as good as any defense I've ever seen. They rush the passer, they have awesome linebackers and they're great in coverage. They really don't have any weaknesses. They have to be as good as any defense ever.”- Barrett Jones on Alabama's 2011 defense