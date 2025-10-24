Bama Central

Crimson Tikes: Black Hoodie of Death Strikes Again

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

Christopher Walsh

You may remember a couple of weeks ago when Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz referred to the black pullover that Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer wears as the "Black Hoodie of Death."

Well, Alabama beat Missouri, and then it claimed another victim on Saturday when the Crimson Tide won its Third Saturday in October rivalry game with Tennessee 37-20, and then broke out the traditional victory cigars. In the process, Alabama became the first SEC program to defeat four straight ranked opponents on four consecutive weekends.

DeBoer isn't superstitious, but obviously isn't going to mess with a good thing: “I told the guys not to get any ashes on it."

What's it's real power? Glad you asked ...

Yeah, don't get too close.

