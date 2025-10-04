Crimson Tikes: Signs of the Apocalypse
Alabama fans have been a little shellshocked this week, or at least caught in a bit of a stupor with not knowing what to think to say.
The mental checklist goes something like this: Beat Georgia,;check. College GameDay is coming to Tuscaloosa for what seems like an annual visit; got it. The Crimson Tide appears to be back on track and probably has the games of the week in the SEC and maybe the nation; no problem.
The opponent is Vanderbilt.
"Wait, what?"
Yes, the Commodores did shock Alabama last year up in Nashville, in a very smartly-played game, to pull off their first-ever win against a No. 1 in the polls. But Vanderbilt is still riding that wave and is undefeated so far this season.
Consider the following from Vanderbilt sports information:
• Off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2008 and just the second time in 80 years, Vanderbilt will feature on College GameDay for just the second time as well when the Commodores visit Alabama.
• Vandy is 1-0 with GameDay on site, earning a 14-13 win over Auburn in 2008.
• Saturday’s contest marks the first ranked showdown between Vanderbilt and Alabama since 1937. It’s just the fourth time the Dores have been ranked facing the Tide, going 1-1-1 in the previous meetings.
• Vandy has won each of its first five games by 20-plus points for the first time since 1915.
• The Commodores are one of five teams nationally and four in the Power 4 ranked in the top 20 nationally in rushing offense and defense (BYU, Indiana, James Madison, Missouri).
Yes, things are different in college football. But don't forget, one of the key coaching stops in Paul W. "Bear" Bryant's illustrious career was none other than Vanderbilt. He was the line coach in 1940-41, four years prior to landing his first head coaching job at Maryland. The Commodores went 8-2 that latter season under Red Sanders and climbed all the way to No. 10 in the Associated Press poll at one point of the season.
No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama
Saturday / 2:30 p.m. CT / Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (100,077)
TV: ABC
(Play-By-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Greg McElroy, Sideline: Molly McGrath)
RADIO: Crimson Tide Sports Network
(Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Tyler Watts, Sideline: Cory Reamer, Host: Roger Hoover)
CTSN on Sirius/XM: 84
The Best of Crimson Tikes
"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature. Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground."
Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”
Sisco's compilation books include: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.” His latest is "Bama Fans Only" and can be ordered at www.anthonysisco.com.