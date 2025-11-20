Crimson Tikes Cartoon: Auburn, Where Football Coaches are Made ... to Leave
We're still a week away from the Iron Bowl, but even Alabama fans can't help but wonder what's going on down on the Plains. There's no head coach, nor any sign of that changing in the near future, and despite being able to take Vanderbilt to overtime on Nov. 8, Auburn is 1-6 in Southeastern Conference play and no one is even thinking about making bowl plans.
Over the past four seasons combined, the Tigers have been ranked for exactly two weeks, No. 24 on Sept. 7 this season, and No. 22 the subsequent week. They then lost to four ranked opponents over five weeks (Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia and Missouri).
Consider the program's recent history with football coaches:
• Gene Chizik won a national championship and 33 games from 2009-12. It wasn't enough and he was fired after going 3-9 in 2012. Auburn bought out his contract for $11.09 million.
• Guz Malzahn won an SEC championship and 68 games from 2013-20. He was fired after his eighth winning season and reportedly got a $21.45 million buyout, half within 30 days and the rest in four annual payments.
• Has anyone seen Bryan Harsin lately? Oh right, he's back out on the West Coast as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Cal — which plays in the ACC — after Auburn fired him in 2022 . His negotiated buyout was for $15.3 million, the final payment of which is due to to made next year.
• Then there was Hugh Freeze, who was known for his offensive prowess during the previous decade back before he got in trouble at Ole Miss. He was fired last month after going 15-19. He's getting a $15.4 million, 75 percent of his contract, as part of his buyout, through January 2029.
D.J. Durkin is serving as the interim coach, and if you don't know his history at Maryland, where over two years at 10-15, you might want to look it up.
