The Best Player from Each Alabama Football Recruiting Class Since 2020

With recruiting in full swing for the class of 2027 and the class of 2028, it is easy to be excited for the future and move on from the past.

Here's a look at the best Alabama recruit since 2020 and how their careers panned out with the Crimson Tide.

Note: the 2026 class is not included as they are entering their freshman season.

2025: Dijon Lee Jr.- DB

A five-star recruit coming out of California, Dijon Lee Jr. had a ton of expectations before ever setting foot in Tuscaloosa.

Lee did not let the pressure get to him as he starred in his first year for Alabama. He recorded two interceptions, 21 total tackles and five pass deflections as a true freshman last season.

Honorable Mentions: Michael Carroll, Lotzeir Brooks

2024: Zabien Brown- DB

Another five-star cornerback, Zabien Brown, has also shown throughout his college career that his five-star status was deserved.

In his two years at Alabama, he has recorded five interceptions, 57 total tackles and seven pass deflections. In the 2026 College Football Playoff, Brown picked off Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and returned it for a touchdown right before halftime. The play shifted the momentum of the game, and the Crimson Tide would go on to win.

Honorable Mentions: Ryan Coleman-Williams, Daniel Hill, Red Morgan

2023: Kadyn Proctor- OL

One of the highest-rated offensive linemen in Alabama’s history, Kadyn Proctor was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2023 class.

Proctor stepped onto Alabama’s campus and became a star immediately. He started every game as a true freshman and was named a freshman All-American as the Crimson Tide won the SEC. After the season, Nick Saban retired, and Proctor entered the transfer portal. A weird situation transpired where he committed in the winter window to play at Iowa; however, just months later, he reenrolled at Alabama in the spring transfer window.

This proved huge for Alabama as he would go on to become an All-American, two-time All-SEC selection and an Outland Trophy (best lineman) semifinalist. He was recently selected No. 12 in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Honorable Mentions: Bray Hubbard, Yhonzae Pierre, Caleb Downs (only counting his Alabama career)

2022: Tyler Booker- OL

Just like Proctor, Tyler Booker was a five-star offensive lineman coming out of high school. Unlike Proctor, Booker did not start as a true freshman, but he was a key rotation player and was named to the Freshman All-SEC team.

He took over as a starter his sophomore season and never looked back. That year, he was named an All-SEC second-team player and helped Alabama win the SEC. He continued that success into his junior season, earning second team All-American honors by various media outlets and was an All-SEC First Team selection.

Booker went on to be selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Honorable Mentions: Jihaad Campbell, Ty Simpson, Jam Miller

2021: Dallas Turner- OLB

Coming out of Florida, Dallas Turner was one of the top edge recruits in the country and was ranked a five-star. His college career at Alabama was nothing short of spectacular. He burst on the scene as a freshman, making three starts and being named a Freshman All-American.

The success continued as he totaled 15 sacks, 90 tackles and two forced fumbles over the next two seasons. During his junior season, he was named a first-team All-American, made the All-SEC team and was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

Turner was selected by the Minnesota Vikings, 17th overall, in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Honorable Mentions: Jalen Milroe, JC Latham, Kool-Aid McKinstry

2020: Bryce Young- QB

Bryce Young is arguably the best Alabama player of the past decade. Coming out of the prestigious Mater Dei High School in California, the quarterback was a five-star recruit.

After not playing much his freshman season as a backup to Mac Jones, Young starred as a sophomore, throwing for 4,872 yards with 47 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. That season, he won the Heisman Trophy. His success continued the following year, but it was difficult to match the season he had before, as he threw for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After his college career, he was selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Honorable Mentions: Will Anderson Jr., Brian Branch, Malachi Moore

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