Derrick Henry Makes NFL History in Numerous Ways: Roll Call, January 5, 2024
Former Alabama standout running back Derrick Henry led the Baltimore Ravens to an AFC North-clinching 35-10 victory over the Cleveland Brown on Saturday.
Henry rushed for 138 yards on 20 carries for two touchdowns, one of which came from 43 yards out. While these numbers are excellent, they also helped the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner contribute to his unbelievable season.
Henry became the first player in NFL history with multiple seasons of 1,800-plus rushing yards and 15-plus rushing touchdowns. Additionally, Henry is the fifth player in NFL history to reach at least 2000 scrimmage yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in multiple seasons.
But the historic evening somehow doesn't end there as the former Tennessee Titan broke the Ravens record for single-season touchdowns (now 16) in his first year in Baltimore. Henry's second score of the game gave him 106 for his career, tying him for sixth all-time. Speaking of multi-touchdown games, this was Henry's 27th one, tying him with Jim Brown for the fourth-most ever.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
No. 19 women's basketball vs. Missouri at 2 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum and on SECN+
Crimson Tide Results
Men's basketball: No. 5 Alabama 107, No. 12 Oklahoma 79
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama and current Oklahoma forward Mo Wague was presented his 2023-24 Final Four Ring by Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats before Saturday evening's game.
- Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears finished the night with 22 points and 10 assists, giving him over 1,500 points and 300 assists during his career at Alabama. He's the 18th player in Alabama history to score 1,500 points.
- Former Alabama and current Detroit Lions hard-hitting standout safety Brian Branch became just the third defensive back in franchise history to be named to a Pro Bowl within his first two seasons.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 5, 1889: Riggs Stephenson, who played 14 years in the majors, had a career batting average of .336 and finished fifth in National League MVP voting in 1932, was born in Tuscaloosa.
January 5, 1901: Luke Sewell, who played 20 seasons in the major leagues as a catcher and never struck out more than 27 times was born in Titus, Alabama. The brother of Hall of Fame shortstop Joe, Sewell played in 1,630 games, accumulating 1,393 hits in 5,383 at bats for a .259 career batting average along with 20 home runs, 698 runs batted in and an on-base percentage of .323.
January 5, 1938: More than 5,000 fans welcomed the Crimson Tide back to Tuscaloosa after what’s still its only loss in the Rose Bowl, 13-0 to California. Said All-American guard Leroy Monsky, "All my life I wanted to play in the Rose Bowl, and on the third play of the game, I get knocked goofy and don't remember a thing until I find myself on the bench at halftime. What a bad break to end my career."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"The first fifty yards I was praying no one would catch me, the last fifty yards I was praying that someone would."- Lee Ozmint after a 100-yard pick-six