Alabama Basketball Runs Through Formerly Undefeated Oklahoma, 107-79
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 5 Alabama basketball ran through previously undefeated No. 12 Oklahoma 107-79 at home in the SEC opener on Saturday evening. This was the Sooners' first-ever SEC game as a member of the conference and the Crimson Tide handed them their first loss in more ways than one.
Through non-conference play, Oklahoma was led by three scorers who are all under 6-foot-7 but consistently draw fouls inside. Jeremiah Fears leads the team in points per game, but Jalon Moore and Duke Miles' ability to be efficient from downtown has been pivotal when spacing the floor through 13 games.
In other words, the Sooners play small-ball, meaning they have some weaknesses down low due to a lack of size. Alabama took advantage of this early on Saturday, whether it was contested or uncontested layups, emphatic dunks, swift floaters or the 10-4 offensive rebound edge that created 14 second-chance points, the Tide was all over Oklahoma down low as it tallied 24 points in the paint in the first half. Alabama went 13-of-25 from two-point range during the period with guard Labaron Philon leading the way with 10 total points followed by center Clifford Omoruyi with eight.
The Sooners ended up scoring a respectable 20 points in the paint in the first half, as they finished the opening period shooting 12-of-26 from two-point range. The Tide's pressure forced some bad shots from all over the floor, numerous turnovers and blocks, but there certainly were some open holes down low that the Sooners took notice of. That said, Alabama made sure to put a defensive emphasis on Fears both in the paint and up top in the first half as he scored just one point (free throw) missing all seven of his shot attempts.
While the points in the paint ended up being relatively similar in the first, the same couldn't be said for the makes behind the arc, as Alabama went 5-of-15 while the Sooners converted just 1-of-8. Philon hit two threes, and forward Grant Nelson and guards Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood each put one through the net, helping create a difference-maker that became a 48-29 lead at halftime.
It was essentially more of the same in the second half as the noise of Coleman Coliseum grew louder and louder from big plays, including an emphatic alley-oop slam by forward Derrion Reid. Oklahoma went all out to make it an even second half, but it was already too large of a deficit.
To keep the clock moving a bit, Alabama's offense often took its time to get a shot off. Nevertheless, those shots were falling, which completely prevented the Sooners from making a comeback.
Philon, Sears, Nelson, Omoruyi Reid and guard Aden Holloway each tallied double-figures, as the constant spreading of the ball forced Oklahoma to adjust on the fly, which added to the Sooners' troubles throughout the night. Sears and Philon combined for 38 points and 15 assists and Omoruyi and Nelson combined for 22 points and 18 rebounds. Sears and Nelson each recorded double-doubles.
Alabama improves to 12-2 while the Sooners slide down to 13-1.