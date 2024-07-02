Dijon Lee and Kaleb Edwards Commit to Alabama on The Joe Gaither Gaither Show
Let's kick off the month of July on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" by talking about the Crimson Tide's latest two commitments with Mason Woods. We also dive into the Southeastern Conference's addition of Texas and Oklahoma as well as more news from EA Sports College Football 25.
First, we open up by talking about Kaleb Edwards and his commitment to the Crimson Tide. The tight end displays soft hands and stands out as a physical specimen among high school competition. We discuss how he compares to other Alabama tight ends and what kind of pass catching class this could end up being for the Crimson Tide.
Second, we spin back to Friday as Alabama got one of the best cornerbacks in the entire class in Dijon Lee. The program puts on his highlight film and points out aspects of his game that immediately jump off the screen. Lee has fluid hips and strong agility that make him a prized prospect in the upcoming cycle.
The program then shifts gears to talk about the official welcoming of Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC and all the narratives that have come with that over the last two days.
We finish up with the latest EA Sports College Football 25 trailer displaying the nuances of dynasty mode.
