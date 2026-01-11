Former Alabama WR Isaiah Horton's Transfer Destination Announced

Former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton is transferring to Texas A&M, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

It was announced on Jan. 8 that the Crimson Tide's leading touchdown-catcher in 2025 would enter the transfer portal, rather than stay another year at Alabama or enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

Horton is the second former Alabama player to transfer to Texas A&M, as he joins offensive lineman Wilkin Formby. Alabama will host Texas A&M next season on Oct. 24.

Horton spent one season at Alabama after transferring in from Miami and was third on the team, trailing only Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams, with 42 catches for 511 yards. As previously stated, his eight touchdown catches led the Crimson Tide.

The 6-4, 208-pound wide receiver played in all 15 games for the Crimson Tide with 11 starts. Even though he had the most touchdowns, Horton's overall production was down from his 2024 season at Miami (56 catches for 616 yards.)

It's difficult to argue against the notion that Horton's best performance at Alabama came during the 27-20 Iron Bowl road victory over Auburn. The Tide tallied three touchdowns and all of them were scored by Horton. Two of his scores came from six yards out, with the latter coming on fourth down to break the tie with 3:50 remaining in regulation.

Horton finished the game with five receptions for 35 yards and the aforementioned three touchdowns. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson missed Horton on only one target, but besides that, the two couldn't have been more in sync in a raucous environment. Horton broke down the game-winning touchdown after the game, stating that he didn't know the ball was coming him before the play, but understood that he "had to make a play" when he was targeting.

"Big-time players make big-time plays," Horton said. "I had to do that for my team. I saw it was man coverage and I said 'There's no stopping me.' ... [DeBoer] trusts us. That goes all the way back to fall camp and the summer. He trusts us and we trust him. It gives me more confidence just knowing my coaching staff has the confidence and my teammates [too]. I just want to do what's best for my teammates and for everybody else."

Alabama is already thin at wide receiver with Bernard graduating on to the NFL and Cole Adams, Jaylen Mbakwe, Jalen Hale and Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton already in the portal. Rising redshirt sophomore Rico Scott initially planned to enter the portal but decided to return to Alabama.

The only scholarship receivers currently left on the roster are Williams, Scott, rising sophomore Lotzeir Brooks, rising sophomore Derek Meadows and true freshman Cederian Morgan. Alabama's NIL entity Yea Alabama recently announced that Brooks has re-signed with the Crimson Tide for next season. Alabama will now definitely be looking for at least one experienced wide receiver in the portal.

