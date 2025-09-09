Does Alabama Have a Competition at Right Tackle? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we continue to dissect Alabama's enormous win over Louisiana-Monroe by looking at each side of the ball. The program discusses Alabama's defensive effort and things they still need to improve on before looking at some new players on offense and wondering if there's a competition at certain positions.
The show kicks off with a short look at each of the non-Alabama football games that caught our attention before diving back into the Crimson Tide's win over the ULM Warhawks. Woods opens up with his thoughts on the game and leads us into a defensive direction.
We discuss Alabama's lack of sacks, despite multiple pressures and tackles for loss. Why can't the Crimson Tide tackle a quarterback?
The show stays on the defensive side of the ball and talks about QB Reese, Cayden Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. as the trio of young players all made outstanding plays. We circle back to our social media conversation from last week and relate it to Kirkpatrick Jr. while also discussing the young safety's targetting call.
The show then flips to the offensive side of the ball and begins discussing the Alabama offensive line. Will Jaeden Roberts regain his spot as Alabama's starting right guard? Does the Crimson Tide need to consider a 5-star true freshman at right tackle instead of Wilkin Formby? What is Michael Carroll's timeline for starting?
We move from the offensive line to the wide receiver room to discuss Lotzeir Brooks. Did the freshman from New Jersey show enough in one performance to make the coaching staff rethink the plan on the outside? Where does Ryan Williams fit in after Brooks' strong game?
