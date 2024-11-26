Double Episode Breakdown of Alabama's Disastrous Performance in Norman on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have as good a Tuesday as possible on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're back from our road trip and ready to break down Alabama's loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. The program is split into two parts as we focus on what went wrong in Norman for the Crimson Tide.
Part one opens with acknowledging the disappointing performance and asking how it may have happened considering all that Alabama had to gain with a victory. We discuss the putrid Alabama offense and what Oklahoma was doing to slow down the quarterback run game. Is Nick Sheridan limited in what he can call due to Milroe's skillsets, or was the Alabama offensive coordinator just stubborn in his play calling?
The program continues by discussing Milroe's interceptions and his response to each mistake, Highlighting the poor offensive line play and discussing the officiating gaffe that cost the Crimson Tide a crucial touchdown.
The conversation then moves into part two as we discuss Alabama's defensive performance. The Crimson Tide defense forced a turnover and only allowed 17 points, but it's the way the Tide was attacked that was so concerning. How did Oklahoma utilize Vanderbilt and Tennessee's gameplan to pull off the upset loss?
The show concludes with a small look forward at the Iron Bowl as this weekend's season finale becomes everything for the current Alabama coaching staff. If the Crimson Tide is able to respond to the loss and perform well it will go a long way to quieting the noise that was created by this past weekend's debacle.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.