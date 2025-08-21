Dustin Lewis Breaks Down Florida State on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss what we heard in yesterday's press conferences. Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos had more intrguing comments, while Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack discussed the latest in Alabama's defensive backfield and facing FSU's revamped offensive line.
We then welcome Dustin Lewis from NoleGameday to give us a full breakdown of Florida State before turning our attention to local wrestling returning to Tuscaloosa.
The program opens by featuring comments from Castellanos at his press availabilty this week. Does the Florida State quarterback know how to motivate and instill confidence in his team without providing the opposition with bulletin board material? Fernandez chimes in to say the comments aren't a big deal. Are we over reacting to the Seminoles quarterback?
The show then turns to Kane Wommack's comments on the Florida State offensive line as the Seminoles have four new starters along its front. Wommack details the challenges of facing a unit that's essentially brand new with an offensive coordinator entering his first season in the program.
Lastly, before our interviews kick off we feature Wommack's comments on the Alabama defensive backs as freshman Dijon Lee appears to be earning a starting role in the secondary.
We say goodbye to Fernandez and welcome Lewis into the show to give us better details on the Seminoles. Lewis details the new transfers, Castellanos and his game and the Florida State fan's opinions of the matchup. We discuss a true freshman that could positively impact the Seminoles offense before discussing new defensive coordinator Tony White's system and the challenges it has to succeed this season.
After our time with Lewis we turn our attention to New Era Wrestling ring announcer Chloe Waid to discuss the next show, this time in Tuscaloosa.
