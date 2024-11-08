Football Friday: Alabama Travels to Death Valley on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's cook up another Football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're joined this week by Mason Woods and Katie Windham to put the finishing touches on the Alabama-LSU discussion. Has the Crimson Tide learned from its previous two road game losses? Will Jalen Milroe protect the football and more.
The show opens with a discussion on the last two games since Windham has joined the show last as Alabama has another opportunity to make a big impression on the road. We discuss Milroe's performance at Tennessee and juxtapose it with other performances on the road in his career, will the Crimson Tide signal caller protect the football in Baton Rouge?
Windham gives us her perspective during Alabama's last loss in Death Valley as Brian Kelly looks to make history winning back to back games at home over the Crimson Tide since the early 2000s. Which LSU skill position player are you most fearful of on Saturday, Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson or Mason Taylor?
The show wraps up with a discussion on Garrett Nussmeier and what he's done this season to help the LSU offensive line look so impressive.
We then look across college football and pick several games as the season's final month is upon us and upsets are surely bound to happen.
