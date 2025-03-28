Former Alabama Basketball Players Attend Sweet 16 Win: Roll Call, March 28, 2025
The Alabama men's basketball team will be playing in the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight thanks to a Sweet 16 win over BYU on Thursday night. The No. 2-seed Crimson Tide defeated the No. 6-seed Cougars 113-88.
A number of former Alabama basketball players, each of whom themselves reached the Sweet 16 as Crimson Tide athletes, took in the game in Newark's Prudential Center. That number included Jahvon Quinerly, a New Jersey native, Noah Clowney and Alex Reese.
Quinerly (who has retired from basketball) went to the Sweet 16 twice as an Alabama player under Nate Oats, once in 2021 while teammates with Reese and again in 2023 while teammates with Clowney. Clowney now plays for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. Reese is with the Philadelphia 76ers.
