Former Alabama CB Trevon Diggs Out for Season: Roll Call, December 15, 2024
Former Alabama and current Dallas Cowboys standout cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss the rest of the season, as he needs knee surgery for an injury he recently sustained on his left leg, per FOX NFL Sunday analyst Jay Glazer.
Coming into Saturday, Diggs was listed as questionable for Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers, and then a couple hours later, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he was downgraded to out and would not travel with the team to Charlotte.
Diggs missed all but the first two games of 2023 as he tore his ACL, but he was able to return in time for the 2024 season opener. However, he's dealt with knee, groin and calf injuries throughout the season.
Prior to these injury-riddled seasons, the 51st overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft led the NFL in interceptions during his sophomore campaign in 2021, which helped him land a spot in the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro First Team. He shined once again in 2022 as he made a Pro Bowl appearance once again.
Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's basketball vs. Murray State at 2 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum and on SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
Men's basketball: Alabama 83, Creighton 75
Did You Notice?
- Men's basketball guard Houston Mallette was one of 35 Alabama student-athletes to graduate this weekend and head coach Nate Oats sent his applause via X (formerly known as Twitter).
- Two-time College Football Playoff national champion and 2020 All-SEC First Team guard Deonte Brown was hired as the offensive line coach at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy in Marietta, Ga.––joining forces with former Alabama quarterback Blake Sims, who is the program's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
- Some positive Bama in the NFL news: Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris was activated from the injured reserve after suffering a calf injury that has sidelined him since the summer and Houston also elevated tight end Irv Smith Jr. from the practice squad––giving them each a shot at facing the Miami Dolphins; Former Alabama safety Kareem Jackson is expected to make his season debut in a showdown against the Detroit Lions as the Buffalo Bills elevated him from the practice squad.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 15, 1928: Fullback Butch Avinger was born in Beatrice, Ala.
December 15, 1953: Alabama announcer Eli Gold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y.
December 15, 1982: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant officially announced his retirement as Alabama’s head coach. Former Crimson Tide Ray Perkins was named his successor.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The first thing a football coach needs when he’s starting out is a wife who’s willing to put up with a whole lot of neglect. The second thing is a five-year contract.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant