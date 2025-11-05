Former Alabama Defensive Lineman Traded on Deadline Day: Roll Call
The NFL trade deadline day was action packed as contending teams looked to add pieces to work through the second-half of the season and tanking teams look to add assets to help build for the future.
The New York Jets were perhaps the busiest team on Tuesday as the 1-7 AFC East franchise is in the midst of a lost season. The Jets traded cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for two first round picks in their first blockbuster deal, but they weren't done. New York's second major move of the day involved defensive tackle and former Crimson Tide standout Quinnen Williams as the front office sent Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a first and second round pick.
Williams was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and was in the middle of his seventh season for Gang Green. He tallied 322 tackles with 59 coming for a loss and 40 sacks along with eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception as a Jet.
He joins Trevon Diggs and Tyler Booker as former Crimson Tide stars in Dallas.
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, November 5, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Volleyball at Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT - SEC Network
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: No. 8 Vanderbilt 2, Alabama 1
The Crimson Tide fell to the Commodores in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla. Alabama took a 1-0 lead as Nadia Ramadan found the back of the net in the 12th minute of the game. The Crimson Tide went down a player as the Alabama goalkeeper was red carded for denying a scoring opportunity out of the box. The Commodores responded by finding the game-tying goal just minutes later, and the go-ahead goal in the 50th minute of the game to eliminate the Crimson Tide from the SEC Tournament.
SEC News:
SEC Daily: SEC Power Rankings After Week 10
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama players faced off in the NBA on Tuesday as Herb Jones and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated Colin Sexton and the Charlotte Hornets 116-112. Jones played 36 minutes, scoring 11 points with five rebounds, one assist and a steal, while Sexton played 30 minutes, scoring 17 points with five assists and one steal.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 5, 1977: Fullback Johnny Davis tallied 126 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns as Alabama defeated LSU in Baton Rouge, 24-3. Alabama had 26 first downs to the Tigers’ seven. "We are on the threshold of being a great football team," Coach Paul Bryant said. – Bryant Museum
November 5, 2016: Alabama’s defense didn’t allow LSU to run an offensive play within the Crimson Tide 30-yard line as it pulled off a 10-0 victory in Baton Rouge. Jalen Hurts had 114 yards on 20 carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run. He also completed 10 of 19 passes for 107 yards. The Tigers finished with 125 total yards.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“We've got some pretty hateful guys that play defense around here that are pretty good competitors. When they get challenged a little bit, they usually respond and I think they responded really well tonight."- Nick Saban after shutting out LSU 10-0
We'll Leave You with This:
Mark Sears scored eight points in five minutes for Milwaukee in a 128-100 loss to the Toronto Raptors.