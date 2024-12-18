Former Alabama DL Striving for Return to Commanders: Just a Minute
Former Alabama standout and current Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is striving for a return to the gridiron as the NFL playoffs loom.
Allen had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday after suffering what was assumed to be season-ending pectoral injury in Week 6.
The 29-year-old was off to a relatively slow start this season, as through six games he had 12 tackles, including two for loss, six quarterback hits and two sacks. Nevertheless, Allen has proven that he could make an impact at any time.
Allen landed at No. 54 in this offseason's "Top 100 NFL Players" list for the third-straight season and has been considered among the best defensive linemen in the league since his second year in the NFL.
Allen was named to his first and second Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2022 as he combined for 16.5 sacks, 47 quarterback hits and 26 tackles for loss in that span. His numbers took a slight dip this past season, but the players, who are the voters on the annual Top 100 list, believed his previous performances were enough to include him in this year's ranking.
Although three games remain in the Commanders' schedule, Washington already has its most amount of wins (9) since 2015. Bringing Allen back further increases their chances of making the playoffs for just the second time in the defensive lineman's career. Additionally, Allen will be reunited with former Alabama teammate Daron Payne on the defensive front, bringing more chemistry to one of the most surprising teams in the league this season.
The then-Washington Redskins selected Allen with the 17th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft after a season at Alabama where he won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and Ted Hendricks Award while also being named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a Unanimous All-American.