Bama Central

Malachi Moore Out for ReliaQuest Bowl Due to Season-Long Injury

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer announced that the co-captain and defensive back will miss his final game of eligibility against Michigan due to a surgery he's getting for an injury.

Hunter De Siver

Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) celebrates after a play against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) celebrates after a play against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images / Will McLelland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama co-captain and safety Malachi Moore will not be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl due to an undisclosed injury, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced during Wednesday’s press conference.

DeBoer explained that Moore’s dealt with this injury for some time throughout the regular season and that he’s getting surgery on it today.

This means that the Iron Bowl, which Moore went 5-0 in, was his last game in a crimson and white uniform as he’s in his final year of college eligibility and accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl with hopes of being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

This was perhaps Moore’s best season as he was third on the Crimson Tide in tackles with 70, led Alabama in pass breakups with eight and also tied for a team-high with linebacker Jihaad Campbell in forced fumbles with two. Each of these three statistics were career-highs for Moore.

Additionally, the honors and accolades back up his performance this season as so far he’s been named to the Sporting News All-America Second Team, AP All-America Second Team, AFCA All-American Second Team, Coaches All-SEC First Team and the AP All-SEC Second Team.

This story will be updated.

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Football