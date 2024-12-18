Malachi Moore Out for ReliaQuest Bowl Due to Season-Long Injury
Alabama co-captain and safety Malachi Moore will not be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl due to an undisclosed injury, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced during Wednesday’s press conference.
DeBoer explained that Moore’s dealt with this injury for some time throughout the regular season and that he’s getting surgery on it today.
This means that the Iron Bowl, which Moore went 5-0 in, was his last game in a crimson and white uniform as he’s in his final year of college eligibility and accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl with hopes of being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This was perhaps Moore’s best season as he was third on the Crimson Tide in tackles with 70, led Alabama in pass breakups with eight and also tied for a team-high with linebacker Jihaad Campbell in forced fumbles with two. Each of these three statistics were career-highs for Moore.
Additionally, the honors and accolades back up his performance this season as so far he’s been named to the Sporting News All-America Second Team, AP All-America Second Team, AFCA All-American Second Team, Coaches All-SEC First Team and the AP All-SEC Second Team.
This story will be updated.