What Alabama Coaches See In Florida Transfer Kelby Collins
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Alabama football program prepares for its season finale as the Crimson Tide is slotted to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines at the end of December. In the midst of bowl preparation the Alabama coaching staff is also dealing with roster management as college football's transfer portal is wide open until the end of the month.
The Crimson Tide secured its first transfer portal addition on Tuesday as Alabama added former Florida defensive lineman Kelby Collins. Collins played his football at Gardendale High School in Alabama before choosing to head to Gainesville. He spent two years at Florida, appearing in 18 games before opting to utlize the transfer portal this winter.
"Excited for Kelby Collins to be with us." Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "Obviously, this is the time of year where you try to make your roster in the best position possible to go compete in the '25 season. There's always a lot going on because you're obviously getting yourself ready for this bowl game and obviously with the transfer portal you're doing a good job of having great communication with your current players and then trying to acquire great talent out of the transfer portal. Kelby's a guy that a number of us had a relationship with before, Freddie Roach in particular, and an Alabama guy that has had production in the SEC and I'm looking forward to seeing what he does with us."
Collins notched 29 total tackles with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble during his year and a half with the Gators. Standing at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, his athleticism presents the coaching staff with a number of options to utilze his skillsets effectively.
"Versatility," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "Just a guy that can come in and do a lot of different things, just adds to a group that I think has good numbers, has good competition but he's got his niche too, outside, inside, can do a little bit of both. Help add to what we want to be better at, getting to the quarterback in different ways."
Alabama's defensive line room has endured a number of transfer portal defections leaving Collins a handful of options as to where he'll fit in, but his body style lends him to start his Crimson Tide career playing bandit.
"I think he'll be a bandit for us, play the field defensive end position," Wommack said. "He's a big man. I'll be excited to get out there and work with him. When you go through this you watch tons of tape, anything you can get your hands on to see what the guy's skillset would be, and then you talk to a million people and try to figure out exactly where you place him, but I think guys like that that are big frames that are still developing I don't know that we want to put them into any one box in particular. That's where he will start and then to me, it's wherever he helps the team best."
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, Dec. 9 and will close on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.
