Former Alabama Football Player Lands First Coaching Job: Roll Call, Jan. 25, 2025
Former Alabama standout offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. was named the quality control assistant for the Georgia Tech offensive line on Friday.
Ekiyor will serve under Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key, who was the Crimson Tide's offensive line coach from 2016-18. Key's final year in Tuscaloosa was Ekiyor's first as a freshman.
Ekiyor played in 53 games with 40 starts at guard over his five seasons at Alabama. A three-year starter, he was named to the All-SEC First Team as a senior in 2022 and signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2023. However, he was waived by Indianapolis a couple of months after he signed there.
After parting ways with the Colts, Ekiyor worked as a life health insurance agent. Additionally, he was very active in the community as he founded The Chase, an organization to empower youth and young professionals in the U.S. and Sub-Saharan Africa by developing coaching and mentoring programs focused on success mindset, positive habit formation and financial literacy.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track at Orange and Purple Invitational, Clemson, SC, All Day
- Men's Tennis: at VCU at 8 a.m. CT
- Women's Tennis: at North Carolina at 9 a.m. CT
- Men's Basketball: vs. LSU at 7:30 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results:
- Swimming and Diving (men): Auburn 177.5, Alabama 122.5
- Swimming and Diving (women) Auburn 162, Alabama 138
- Gymnastics: No. 1 Oklahoma 197.550, Alabama 196.300
Did You Notice?
- Alabama adapted basketball took down Auburn 57-56 in the Iron Bowl.
- Alabama men's basketball is adding another uniform to the Crimson Tide arsenal. It will be wearing this inverse edition of the throwbacks against LSU tonight.
- Alabama baseball completed its first team practice of the spring.
- Alabama hockey is debuting its military jerseys.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
January 25, 1943: Official receipts from the 1943 Orange Bowl, won by Alabama 37-21 over Boston College, showed that 26,166 fans paid $106,700 to view the game. The teams were expected to receive $43,680 each for their appearance. – Bryant Museum
January 25, 1982: Cornelius Wortham was born in Calhoun City, Miss.
January 25, 1987: Andre Smith was born in Birmingham, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"We were in the first meeting with Coach Bryant and he told us in four years if we believed in his plan and dedicated ourselves to being the best we could be we would be national champions. He was right."- Billy Neighbors