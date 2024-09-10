Former Alabama Golfer Clinches 2025 LPGA Card: Roll Call, September 10, 2024
Former Alabama women’s golf standout Lauren Stephenson has clinched her 2025 LPGA card. She finished tied for 18th place in the Guardian Championship and mathematically secured her spot in next season’s LPGA Tour.
Stephenson has been on the Epson Tour, which is the LPGA developmental tour, since March of this calendar year. This season, she has made 11 out of 12 cuts, including six top-10 finishes and one outright win. Stephenson first joined the LPGA in 2019 and has recorded five top-10 finishes.
Along with Stephenson, Yahui Zhang, Fatima Fernandez Cano and Jessica Porvasnik also clinched spots in the LPGA Tour. These four athletes are the first of eventually 15 to get their cards.
In her time at Alabama, Stephenson made the First Team All-SEC in both of her seasons in Tuscaloosa. She arrived to Alabama as a transfer from Clemson. She is the Alabama school record holder for the lowest 54-hole score versus par, and the co-school record holder for the least amount of strokes shot in a 54-hole tournament.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich. Round 2
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's golf: Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich. Round 1. Alabama currently is in first place with a score of -9. The team is 11 strokes ahead of the second place Illinois Fighting Illini
Did You Notice?
- Alabama softball's fall schedule was unveiled: Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Itawamba Community College doubleheader – 1:30 p.m. CT; Friday, Oct. 18 vs. West Alabama doubleheader – 5 p.m. CT; Sunday, Oct. 20 vs. Stillman College doubleheader – 1:30 p.m. CT; Sunday, Oct. 27 vs. Jacksonville State (Oxford, AL) – 2:30 p.m. CT
- Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams receives the game ball from the Lions for his incredible performance on Sunday.
- Ryan Williams and Jaylen Mbakwe’s podcast “The New Wave,” will be having co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist on their show. They are letting fans submit questions to ask the coach.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 10, 1971: Alabama caught Southern California by surprise when it unveiled the wishbone offense at Los Angeles Coliseum and pulled off a 17-10 victory over the Trojans. Quarterback Terry Davis and running back Johnny Musso led the Crimson Tide, which was welcomed home by thousands of jubilant fans. The game was viewed as the catalyst for Alabama's return to football's elite and gave Paul W. “Bear” Bryant career win No. 200. – Bryant Museum
September 10, 2005: Alabama wide receiver Tyrone Prothro made his remarkable catch in which he pinned the ball on the back of a Southern Miss defender.
September 10, 2011: Nick Saban handed Joe Paterno the last loss of his career Alabama visited Beaver Stadium and won 27-11.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Be good, or be gone.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
Check us out on: