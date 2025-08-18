TJ Yeldon Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge: Roll Call
Former Alabama running back TJ Yeldon was arrested by authorities in Baldwin County, Alabama, early Sunday morning. Yeldon is facing a third-degree domestic violence charge, a third-degree criminal mischief charge, and one count of interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Yeldon allegedly turned off the lights in his house and refused to open the doors when the cops arrived, but eventually let them in when authorities threatened a forced entry. Yeldon was detained, taken to a corrections center, and released on $2,000 bond.
Yeldon was the feature back on Alabama's 2013 and 2014 teams, being named All-SEC First and Second Team in those two seasons, respectively. He was also a part of Alabama's 2012 National Championship team. Yeldon played six seasons in the NFL with the Jaguars and Bills.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Soccer: 1-0 win vs. Chattanooga
Did You Notice?
- Alabama Soccer won its home opener 1-0 against Chattanooga behind Maddie Padelski's late goal. The Crimson Tide is now 2-0.
- The Texans traded former second-round pick John Metchie III and a sixth-round draft pick to the Eagles for tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick. Metchie led the Texans with 45 receiving yards in Houston's preseason opener, but he was buried in the team's depth chart. The former
- Ben Hess pitched a Double-A-career-high six scoreless innings for the Somerset Patriots today. Hess has been lights out and has climbed all the way up to No. 7 in the Yankees' farm system after being the team's first-round selection in 2024.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
August 18, 1986: Alabama defensive tackle Willie Ryles lapsed into a coma after suffering a head injury in a half-speed drill in practice. He suffered a brain clot in his brain and was flown by helicopter to University Hospital in Birmingham. He died five days later at the age of 19.
August 18, 2014: Amari Cooper was on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s college football preview.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
August 18: “I can’t imagine being in the Hall of Fame with Coach Bryant. There ought to be two Hall of Fames, one for Coach Bryant and one for everyone else.”- Ozzie Newsome