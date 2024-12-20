Former Alabama Golfer Nick Dunlap Named 2024 PGA Rookie of the Year: Roll Call, December 20, 2024
At this time last year, Nick Dunlap was just a regular student athlete at the University of Alabama competing on the men's golf team. And he was named the 2024 Arnold Palmer Award Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour on Thursday less than a year later. Dunlap was presented the award at the Crimson Reserve, the Crimson Tide’s new state-of-the-art practice facility.
The outstanding golfer spent one-and-a-half seasons at Alabama before winning The American Express as an amateur in January. He turned pro shortly after playing in 23 events resulting in a pair of wins, four top 10 and seven top 25 finishes in his rookie season.
Dunlap is the first former Alabama golfer to win the award.
Women's basketball vs. Michigan State, West Palm Beach, Florida, 3:30 p.m., BallerTV
- Collin Sexton dropped a season-high 30 points in the Utah Jazz's win over the Detroit Pistons. He also had six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
- We are 50 days away from Alabama softball's season opener in Arizona.
Noah Clowney was one rebound away from a double-double for the Brooklyn Nets in their win over Toronto. Clowney had 11 points and a season-high nine rebounds as he led the team in minutes played at 37 minutes.
December 20, 1976: A record crowd of 52,737 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis was stunned while watching underdog Alabama dominate UCLA, 36-6. Linebacker Barry Krauss, who had a 44-yard interception return for a touchdown, was voted the game MVP.
December 20, 1994: Calvin Ridley was born in Coconut Creek, Fla.
"One day, we had a game and we were at the school about to leave and coach [Mario] Cristobal came to the back and asked me to come out there [to Alabama] and take a visit just to see how it is. And I really, like this is the truth … I told him, ‘No, I’m not going to go out there. I’m just going to go to Miami.’ He was like, ‘Man, just come out there and take a visit.’ So I really went out there and saw it, they were playing LSU. And it blew my mind how many people were at the game. I just committed. I called my mom and I told her I wanted to commit. And she was like, ‘That’s Alabama, that’s far.’ She was like, ‘Miami’s right here.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s going to be better for me, winning championships.’ I (wanted) to be a champion, so I did it.” – Calvin Ridley, who was born on this date in 1994, to CampusLore.