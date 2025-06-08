Former Alabama Golfers Poised For Big Final Round at RBC Canadian Open: Roll Call, June 8, 2025
Former Alabama golfer Lee Hodges finds himself tied for third place entering Sunday's final round at the RBC Canadian Open. Hodges (-13) sits one-stroke behind Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox and will be paired in the penultimate group on Sunday with Kevin Yu. The pair tee off at 12:35 p.m. as he hunts his second career PGA Tour victory.
He's not the only former Crimson Tide golfer going low at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Ontario. Trey Mullinax is tied for 29th and six shots behind the leaders at eight-under-par. Mullinax starts the final round at 9:55 a.m. with Peter Malnati.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young spent time with the local youth as he put on a football camp to connect with the community in North Carolina.
Alabama golf commit Bailey Sutter has a 3-stroke lead entering Sunday's final round of the Alabama State Amateur. The event is being held at the Robert Trent Jones at Capitol Hill course in Prattville, Ala.
The first AUSL game featured a matchup of former Crimson Tide pitchers Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl. Kilfoyl got the win as she pitched four innings, allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts. Fouts went four innings as well, giving up two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
Pro Football Focus named former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain as the most valuable non-quarterback in 2024.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
83 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 8, 1960: Former Alabama star Hootie Ingram, an assistant coach at Wake Forest and en route to Tallahassee for a coaching clinic at Florida State, stopped in Tuscaloosa to visit family and friends. When asked if he liked college coaching, Ingram replied, "Yes, but recruiting is a humbling experience." Ingram noted how he was sent to Pennsylvania and New Jersey on a recruiting trip. "I'd never been there before and it was my first time on a turnpike. I didn't know when to get off, so I just drove to where it ended, turned back around and headed South." — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"There ought to be a special place in heaven for coaches' wives."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant