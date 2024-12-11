Former Alabama Linebacker Eyeing Season Debut: Just a Minute
Former Alabama standout and current Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris
Former Alabama standout and current Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris played a pivotal role in the Texans' massive turnaround last season, which led to an appearance in the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs. Harris was in his second season and finished second on the team in tackles with 101 and third in pass breakups with seven.
However, Harris has missed all of the preseason and the first 14 weeks of the regular season with a leg injury. Fellow Alabama and Texans linebacker Henry To'oTo'o has seen a tremendous increase in snaps due to Harris' injury and currently leads Houston in tackles with 76 despite missing two games.
That said, Harris returned to practice on Monday, but may not be available to play on Sunday. He won't be taking To'oTo'o's spot but should take linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair's, who went viral for the wrong reason as a late hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence last week resulted in a three-game suspension.
"Christian has done an outstanding job of working off to the side and our strength and conditioning staff and sports performance staff has done a great job of working with Christian," Texans head coach and former Alabama linebacker DeMeco Ryans said of Harris during Monday's press conference. "He looks like himself physically and it is just a matter of missing a lot of football and just a matter of him getting back in and getting those mental reps."
Harris is expected to play this season, but it is unknown at the time when he'll make his debut. Nevertheless, Ryan seems to believe it will be in the near future.
The Texans are not only on the cusp of clinching the playoffs once again, but they also have a very good shot at winning the AFC South division title as soon as after this Sunday. The tandem of former Alabama teammates Harris and To'oTo'o could be a game-changer come January.