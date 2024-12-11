Bama Central

Alabama Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

Dylan Lonergan will become the 11th member of this year's team to move on from the Crimson Tide and switch schools.

Hunter De Siver

Oct 26, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Dylan Lonergan (12) warms up at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images
Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan is expected to enter the transfer portal, 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported on Wednesday.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise as Lonergan has only seen snaps in three games over the past two seasons. Additionally, more incoming quarterback talent, meaning Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Keelon Russell, will likely move him down the depth chart. In three games, Lonergan completed 7-of-8 pass attempts for 35 yards and logged two carries for 21 yards.

Should Lonergan follow through, he'd become Alabama's 11th player to enter the transfer portal, following defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand and tight end Danny Lewis Jr.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder is a former four-star recruit out of Brookwood in Snellville, Ga., and was ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in the class of 2023 and the No. 13 prospect in the state of Georgia at the time of his commitment on July, 11, 2022. That said, ESPN rated him as No. 6 and No. 3 in those categories respectively, but also placed him as the No. 36 overall player in the nation.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

