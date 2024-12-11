Alabama Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Expected to Enter Transfer Portal
Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan is expected to enter the transfer portal, 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported on Wednesday.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise as Lonergan has only seen snaps in three games over the past two seasons. Additionally, more incoming quarterback talent, meaning Gatorade National Football Player of the Year Keelon Russell, will likely move him down the depth chart. In three games, Lonergan completed 7-of-8 pass attempts for 35 yards and logged two carries for 21 yards.
Should Lonergan follow through, he'd become Alabama's 11th player to enter the transfer portal, following defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand and tight end Danny Lewis Jr.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pounder is a former four-star recruit out of Brookwood in Snellville, Ga., and was ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in the class of 2023 and the No. 13 prospect in the state of Georgia at the time of his commitment on July, 11, 2022. That said, ESPN rated him as No. 6 and No. 3 in those categories respectively, but also placed him as the No. 36 overall player in the nation.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.