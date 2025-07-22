Renowned Actor Tells Derrick Henry 'We're Doing a Movie Together'
Two months ago, Alabama legend Derrick Henry was just a five-time NFL Pro Bowl running back with the 19th-most rushing yards of all-time and had high expectations to be a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
But on June 4, the Baltimore Ravens standout went on The Dan Patrick Show and the host was wearing a Happy Gilmore 2 sweatshirt ahead of the film's July 25 release. Renowned actor Adam Sandler was the lead in the original movie roughly 30 years ago, and is Henry's "favorite actor."
Patrick will be in this summer's sequel and is a good friend of Sandler. And when Henry said "I would really love to meet [Sandler] one day," Patrick made a proposal.
"You know what I'm going to do? I'm going to text him today and ask if he'll send a video, and then I'm going to send it to the Ravens," Patrick said. "And if you get to 2,000 yards, I'll get you in a Sandler movie."
Sandler approved Patrick's proposal with a video message to Henry shortly after the podcast, and on Monday night, Henry attended the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 in New York. The Crimson Tide great finally came face-to-face with his favorite actor, and Sandler is still fully committed to the bet.
"We're doing a movie together," Sandler said. "Me and you, bro."
So, if Henry rushes for 2,000 yards, what movie will he make with Sandler? Well, the comedy actor has been the protagonist of numerous sports movies, including the original Happy Gilmore (golf), Hustle (basketball), Uncut Gems (betting) and The Longest Yard (football). Henry recently told Sports Illustrated that he'd be intrigued by a sequel to The Waterboy.
"I know [Sandler's] a little bit older now, he probably won't be the Bobby Boucher he was in the first one, but hopefully we can do something like that," Henry said.
Last season was his first with the Ravens after eight years with the Tennessee Titans. On May 14, Baltimore gave him a two-year, $30 million extension—the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old.
For the past few summers, Henry has been widely labeled as a candidate to slow down due to age. But he seems to be very far from that and this new deal and Adam Sandler incentive only prove it.
Henry currently has 11,423 career rushing yards, ranking 19th all-time. A 1,300-plus yard season could move him into the top 10 all-time. He has so much on his resumé, but will he add "movie star" in there?
