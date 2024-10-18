Former Alabama OL Makes Big Donation to Hurricane Relief: Roll Call, October 18, 2024
A former Alabama offensive lineman is making a big difference off the field his first year in the NFL.
Tennessee Titans first-round pick JC Latham has donated $75,000 to hurricane relief in eastern Tennessee and Florida according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. He currently plays in the state of Tennessee and played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida.
Latham played at Alabama from 2021-2023 and was a two-year starter at right tackle before being drafted seventh overall in the 2024 draft by the Titans. He has started all five games for the Titans so far this season.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Men's golf at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Alpharetta, Georgia
- Cross Country at Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa: Men- 8:30 a.m., Women 9:20 a.m.
- Softball vs. West Alabama (DH), Tuscaloosa, 5 p.m.
- Soccer at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
- Men's basketball vs. Wake Forest (charity exhibition), Birmingham, Alabama, 7 p.m., YouTube
Crimson Tide Results:
Men's tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana- Four Alabama men’s tennis players captured singles wins in the opening round of the ITA Southern Regional Championships main draw Thursday. Zach Foster, Damien Nezar, Matias Ponce De Leon and Andrii Zimnokh secured their spot in the Round of 32 after downing their opening-round singles match. Additionally, all three doubles pairs advanced to the Round of 32 thanks to a trio of first-round byes.
Did You Notice?
- Brandon Miller had a team-high 20 points, including this posterizing dunk, for the Charlotte Hornets in their preseason loss to the Indiana Pacers.
- Recent Alabama basketball player Aaron Estrada was waived by the Detroit Pistons.
- Wide receiver Cole Adams, linebacker Noah Carter and offensive lineman Wilkin Formby were named the Alabama football student-athletes of the week.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 18, 1928: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson was born in Roopville, Ga.
October 18, 1986: Running back Bobby Humphrey had 217 rushing yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns to lead Alabama to a 56-28 win over Tennessee. He was subsequently named the SEC Player of the Week.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I remember when Alabama came to the Rose Bowl [stadium] to play UCLA [in 2000], and several of the Alabama players came and had their sit-down with Keith Jackson. And I remember distinctly, one of the tailbacks, I remember he walked out of the interview with Keith, and he said to a bunch of his buddies that were waiting in the hall, ‘I just spoke with the voice of God.’”– broadcaster Todd Harris