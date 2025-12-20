How to Watch No. 16 Alabama Basketball Against Kennesaw State

No. 16 Alabama will play its 12th game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon in Huntsville, Ala., against Kennesaw State in the Rocket City Classic.

The Crimson Tide will be facing a team led by head coach Antoine Pettway, who played basketball for the University of Alabama from 2000-04. He was an assistant for the Crimson Tide from 2008-2010 and then from 2013-2023. The final few years of his coaching experience were under current Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

On April 7, 2023, Pettway was hired to be Kennesaw State's next head coach. He is one of five former Nate Oats assistants to land head coaching jobs, joining Austin Claunch (UTSA), Charlie Henry (Georgia Southern), Bryan Hodgson (Arkansas State and now South Florida), and most recently, Ryan Pannone, who on March 29 finalized a deal to take Hodgson's place at Arkansas State.

This is the third former Alabama assistant that the Tide will go head-to-head with this season, as Oats and company beat UTSA 97-55 on Dec. 7 and South Florida 104-93 on Dec. 17.

Alabama aims to build off the USF win with a victory over the Owls in Huntsville on Sunday.

How to Watch: Rocket City Classic

Who: No. 16 Alabama (8-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. Kennesaw State (8-3, 0-0 CUSA)

What: Alabama's 12th game of the regular season (seventh on the road/neutral site)

When: Sunday, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. CT

Where: Propst Arena, Huntsville, Ala.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 84 (Alabama)

Series: Alabama leads 1-0 with the only matchup occurring on Nov. 13, 2015.

Last Meeting: Despite Kennesaw State guard Yonel Brown's 34-point performance, Alabama came out on top 77-64 thanks to a big first-half lead in Coleman Coliseum. Retin Obasohan led the Crimson Tide in points (18) and steals (3), while Dazon Ingram was just behind with 16 points and two steals. Shannon Hale joined these two in the double-digit scoring club with 13 points.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide took down South Florida 104-93 in Coleman Coliseum on Dec. 17. Head coach Nate Oats' emphasis on the glass was immediately apparent, as the Crimson Tide tallied 16 offensive rebounds in the first half. UA finished with a season-high 20 offensive rebounds. Alabama guards Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway combined for 53 points (Philon 29, Holloway 24), hitting 18 shots from the field between them. The Bulls kept the game close though, as it finished with 25 offensive rebounds and three players scoring 20-plus points.

Last time out, Kennesaw State: The Owls fell to Middle Tennessee 68-67 on the road on Wednesday. Braeden Lue scored 20 points with three blocks, while Simeon Cottle (12 points) and Frankquon Sherman (11) also tallied double figures for Kennesaw State, but it wasn't enough. Sherman also had 15 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. Kamari Lands logged 24 points for Middle Tennessee.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (22.4 on 56.3 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (6.9, including 1.3 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.5 with 2.8 turnovers)

Kennesaw State Stat Leaders

Points: Simeon Cottle (19.3 on 45.0 FG%)

Rebounds: Frankquon Sherman (7.7, including 3.4 offensive)

Assists: Kaden Rickard (3.3 with 1.7 turnovers)

