Former Alabama RB Najee Harris Cleared for Contact: Just a Minute
When the Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday night at Corinthians Arena in Brazil, they may have former Alabama running back Najee Harris available for the contest. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that the 2020 Doak Walker Award winner has been cleared for contact.
Harris signed with the Chargers in March on a one-year deal as a free agent. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player sustained an eye injury that was described as "superficial" during a fireworks mishap at a Fourth of July celebration over the summer.
The injury was not expected to keep Harris sidelined during the season, but he began training camp on the non-football injury list just the same. Bolt Beat contributor Alex Insdorf reported Monday that Harris has been practicing, with Harbaugh adding that he looked good.
"Just take it one day at a time," Harbaugh said.
One potential detriment to Harris' chances of participating in his new team's opener is the scheduling factor. The Brazil game, which debuted last season with a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, has twice been scheduled on a Friday. It's a shorter week of practice compared to a traditional Sunday game.
Harris was more than a productive rusher in four seasons in the Steel City. He's surpassed 1,000 rushing yards during each of his NFL campaigns. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after posting a career-high 1,200 yards on 307 carries. He was the first player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards in their first two seasons.
The 27-year-old's NFL numbers up to this point provide the opportunity for questioning why Pittsburgh might not have opted to keep him around. The team declined his fifth-year option prior to last year, only for Harris to once again have a 1,000-yard season as the Steelers advanced to the playoffs.
Reporting from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero shared some clarity regarding possible rationale for that decision back in 2024.
"Pittsburgh is waiting to see how Harris performs in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's offense before committing to anything beyond 2024," NFL Network's Nick Shook wrote, citing Pelissero, "with a future deal still possible."
Harbaugh's Monday comments were not by any means a guarantee that Harris would see the field come Friday. Despite that ambiguity, things are trending in the direction of the eye injury not having a significant impact on Harris' season as a whole.