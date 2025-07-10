Najee Harris Sustains Minor Injury in Fireworks Mishap
Former Alabama and current Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris was involved in a fireworks incident on Independence Day, per multiple reports.
"Najee Harris was present at a Fourth of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees," Doug Hendrickson told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network in a statement. "Najee sustained a superficial eye injury during the incident, but is fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season."
Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers declined Harris' fifth-year option in May 2024.
Selected with the 24th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris shined during his rookie campaign, as he logged 307 carries (second-most in the NFL) for 1200 yards (fourth) and seven touchdowns (fifteenth). He also had the most receptions (74) at his position and the third-most yards (467).
Harris' numbers in his last three seasons have been relatively similar to his stellar rookie year, but the lack of exponential growth forced the Steelers to let him walk. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old aims for a fresh start in Los Angeles and this eye injury shouldn't delay his Chargers campaign.
In the 2019 and 2020 college football seasons, Harris was a starter at Alabama. In his junior year (2019), Harris rushed for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 304 receiving yards, finding the end zone seven more times. This was in an offense consisting of five other future top-15 picks in the next two drafts.
Harris' 2020 season was even better, finishing with 1,466 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had 43 receptions (third-most on the team). Harris earned the Doak Walker Award (best running back in the nation) his senior season and was a unanimous All-American.
