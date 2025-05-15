Former Alabama Standout Raps Arizona Cardinals Schedule: Roll Call, May 15, 2025
The NFL schedule for next season was released on Wednesday, and over the past few years, teams have gotten creative on social media with how they reveal their individual slate of games.
Wednesday night featured Minecraft, memes, drawings, action figures and so many more ways to promote the schedule. But the Arizona Cardinals might take the cake for the best schedule release and former Alabama standout linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. led the way.
Wilson wrote and recorded an original song called "18 Bars," which represents the 18 weeks of the regular season. Wilson raps throughout the music video and goes by the name "Rocketship."
After two years with the Patriots, Wilson signed a three-year deal with the Cardinals in March 2024. The 27-year-old's 75 tackles last season were his most since his rookie year in 2019 and he also added seven quarterback hits, five pass breakups, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery.
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Outdoor track and field at SEC Championships, Lexington, Ky., All Day
- Baseball at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama finished in eighth place at the 2025 NCAA Men's Golf Reno Regional. The Crimson Tide's 5-under par in Round 3 moved it up four spots from Tuesday, but it missed the 5-team cut. Cal earned the fifth spot with a nine-over par overall score in Reno, Mississippi State and Duke followed at 16-over and then Alabama shot 18-over par.
SEC Daily:
We've Reached the Crossroads for College Football's Soul: Inside the SEC
Did You Notice?
- Alabama track and field great Doris Lemngole was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the third time this season. It might be time for Alabama fans to consider the three-time national champion (steeplechase, 6k and 5,000-meter) as one of the greatest student-athletes in Crimson Tide history...and she's only a sophomore.
- Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron was named to the 2025 SEC Community Service Team. Lebron visited ailing children at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, read books to local elementary students in Tuscaloosa, volunteered at a variety of community service events on campus and more.
- Former Alabama women's basketball guard Zaay Green was waived by the Washington Mystics. Green was selected by the Mystics with the 32nd overall pick (third round) exactly one month ago.
- Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer, Nate Oats, Hugh Freeze and Kirby Smart competed at the Regions Tradition in Birmingham. Who has the best swing?
- Alabama baseball defeated Georgia in the final home series of the season. Here's a video recap. The Crimson Tidebegin its last series of the regular season on the road against Florida on Thursday evening.
- Alabama women's soccer finished with a 3.64 spring GPA––including 10 perfect 4.0s––and the Crimson Tide women's swimming and diving team's 3.78 is the best spring GPA in recorded history.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 107 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 15, 1954: Butch Avinger, who was quarterback at Alabama, a first-round selection in the 1951 NFL Draft and played fullback and punter as a professional, retired from the New York Giants. He signed on to be an assistant coach for Red Drew with the Crimson Tide.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Alabama has added wings to the wishbone offense and the defense stands as tall as a Redwood Forest."
–– The Voice of the Crimson Tide, John Forney, about the 1973 team.