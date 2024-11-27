Former Alabama Standouts to Watch on Thanksgiving: Just a Minute
The term "Thanksgiving" doesn't have the letter "F" in it, but this is perhaps the most used symbol of the alphabet on Turkey Day, as Family, Food and Football are the standalone themes.
As you gather with loved ones while eating turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese and more, feel free to stare at the TV as three NFL games with a plethora of former Alabama standouts will make Thanksgiving all the more entertaining. Here's every Crimson Tide product expected to suit up on Thursday:
The 4-7 Chicago Bears and the 10-1 Detroit Lions will kick Thursday off at 11:30 a.m. CT. While the Bears don't have any former Alabama standouts, Detroit has four who are typical starters: rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, wide receiver Jameson Williams and two Pro Bowl-caliber talents in hard-hitting safety Brian Branch and electric running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
The next matchup will be a little bit quieter as the 2-9 New York Giants take on the 4-7 Dallas Cowboys at 3:30 p.m. CT. Evan Neal is the only Giant from Alabama, but he's currently the second-string right tackle. On the other hand, Cowboys two-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs aims for a massive day against a New York team that has been on the negative side of the NFL world recently.
The final game of 2024 Turkey Day is an exciting one between the 5-6 Miami Dolphins and the 8-3 Green Bay Packers at 7:20 p.m. CT. The Dolphins started the season extremely sluggish due to former Alabama standout quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, but he's been on fire recently as Miami has won three straight, many thanks to Crimson Tide wide receiver product Jaylen Waddle putting up season-best numbers last week. Da'Shawn Hand is the only other Dolphin who played at Alabama, but he's currently a backup defensive end. Sometimes all that's needed to shine is a change of scenery and that's what Packers safety Xavier McKinney, who's tied for the league-lead in interceptions (7) and running back Josh Jacobs sits at the No. 3 spot in the NFL in rushing yards have done in their first season in Green Bay after the two former Alabama teammates spent the opening years of their NFL careers on currently losing teams.