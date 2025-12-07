Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 14 (How to Bet Caleb Williams vs. Packers)
It's time to grab a cup of coffee, find a spot on the couch, and lock in your bets for today's NFL action. If you want to dip your toe into the world of player props, you're in the right place. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite prop bets for today's slate of games.
Let's dive into them.
Top NFL Prop Bets Today
Tua Tagovailoa UNDER 29.5 Pass Attempts (-106)
The Dolphins have won three straight games, and in that stretch, they’ve thrown the ball on just 42.77% of their plays, which is the lowest pass play rate over the past three weeks by almost 3%. In those three games, Tua has pass attempt totals of 21, 20, and 23, nowhere near the 31 mark he’d have to hit on Sunday for this bet to lose. If that offensive game plan continues in Week 14, Tua’s passing attempts total is way too high.
Caleb Williams to Throw an Interception (+126)
Caleb Williams has the second-highest bad throw rate in the NFL this season, with 22.5% of his throws being considered “bad”. He only has five interceptions this season, but if he continues to throw “bad throws” at this high a rate, more interceptions will come.
Patrick Mahomes UNDER 234.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense have an extremely difficult task ahead of them on Sunday Night Football. The Texans' secondary is first in opponent dropback EPA, second in opponent dropback success rate, third in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.6), and fourth in opponent passing yards per game (174). Only two quarterbacks have thrown for 235+ yards against the Texans this season, and I don't think Mahomes is going to join that group as a third.
