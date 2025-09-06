Former Alabama Star Erin Routliffe Wins Second US Open Doubles Title: Roll Call
Former Alabama women’s tennis standout Erin Routliffe is a US Open doubles champion once again.
Routliffe and partner Gaby Dabrowski knocked off top-seeded Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to win the 2025 doubles title. It’s the duo’s second US Open crown after first winning in 2023, and the 12th doubles title of Routliffe’s career.
The Canadian-Kiwi pairing rolled through the bracket, rallying past 11th-seeded Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani in the quarterfinals, then sweeping No. 2 seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini to reach the final.
In the championship match, Routliffe and Dabrowski saved two break points to lock down the first set before closing out the second set 6-4, finishing the win on a decisive groundstroke.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama football will face Louisiana Monroe for its home opener on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide released a video of Bryant-Denny Stadium ahead of its first time hosting a capacity of 100,077 fans in 2025.
- Rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell impressed in his NFL debut with three tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup while allowing just one catch for minus-3 yards, and the Eagles announced Friday that his forced fumble was the team’s play of the game.
- Former Alabama midfielder Felicia Knox, the program’s all-time assists leader, has signed with Zephyr FC pending league and federation approval.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 6, 2008: A week after steamrolling No. 9 Clemson in Atlanta, Nick Saban’s collegiate career victory No. 100 wasn’t one to remember. Tulane, which was forced out of New Orleans the previous week by Hurricane Gustav, limited the Crimson Tide to 38 yards in the first half and 172 total. An 87-yard punt return for a touchdown by Javier Arenas led Alabama to a 20-6 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
