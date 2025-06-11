Former Alabama Track Champion Eliud Kipsang Passes Away at Age 29
Former Alabama track star and the 2021 SEC Cross Country Runner of the Year Eliud Kipsang died on Tuesday at age 29.
"We are heartbroken by the passing of Eliud Kipsang, one of the most gifted athletes ever to wear crimson and white," Alabama track and field head coach Dan Waters said in a press release. "His impact on our program extended far beyond records and championships; he was a beloved teammate, a brother to so many and a dear friend to me, personally."
According to a GoFundMe set up for funeral expenses, Kipsung suffered cardiac arrest on June 6 and was rushed to the ICU at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington. Despite the efforts from nurses and doctors, he passed away on June 10.
At Alabama, Kipsang claimed gold in 2021 at both the SEC Outdoor Championships in the 1,500m before also winning first place at the SEC Cross Country Championships. He also broke the collegiate record in the men’s 1,500m during the 2022 season, as his 3:33.74 time still stands in the top five, collegiately, and also remains the school record.
In total, Kipsang holds a trio of school records spanning across indoor and outdoor (indoor mile, indoor distance medley relay, outdoor 1,500m) track and field events, with six additional top-10, all-time placements (indoor 3,000m, outdoor 800m, outdoor 5,000m) in program history. He helped lead Alabama to the 2022 SEC team cross country title.
Kipsang came to Alabama from Eldoret, Kenya. After college, he ran professionally, signing with Adidas Pro.
"On behalf of the entire Alabama family, we extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones," Waters said. "The running community has lost a remarkable soul."