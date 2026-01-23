Alabama Basketball Takes the Floor and Ranking the Portal Additions on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we continue to discuss the Charles Bediako saga and specifically Saturday's basketball game against Tennessee. The show spends time on the hardwood before transitioning to the recruiting trail and the transfer portal.

The program opens with Saturday's basketball game against Tennessee. We discuss Charles Bediako's potential stat line and talk about how Nate Oats may use him in a key SEC game. Should Oats consider holding him out until Tuesday's court ruling, or should he go ahead and play Bediako without clear consequences looming over the decision? We look at Tennessee's roster and season and make our predictions for the game before moving on.

The show then hits the recruiting trail as Alabama is still actively looking for more Class of 2026 contributors. The Crimson Tide added two wide receivers to the class to replace the ones who flipped to other SEC programs. Can Kalen DeBoer get anything out of two prospects that are barely on the recruiting radar?

Lastly the program looks at Alabama's big transfer portal class as the cycle appears to be settling down. Who are the top five transfer portal additions for the 2026? Did the staff do enough to address the lines of scrimmage? Both hosts choose our top five additions along with some honorable mentions, we debate Noah Rogers' production and Fernandez highlights a special teamer to watch.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.