Has Alabama Softball Done Enough to Secure Spot as Regional Host? Just a Minute
Alabama softball's NCAA tournament resumé is now complete after losing to South Carolina in the SEC tournament on Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide now has to sit back and wait for Selection Sunday.
Here is what Alabama's metrics look like as of Thursday morning:
Overall record: 37-21
RPI: 18
SOS: 9
Non-con SOS: 25
Quad 1 record: 12-18
The top-16 seeds by the NCAA selection committee get to host regionals. Alabama's RPI is currently just outside the top 16, but the rest of the Crimson Tide's metrics are good enough to host. Alabama has quality wins over four different top-10 RPI teams, including the series win over Oklahoma.
Venue is not a factor that is supposed to be used be the selection committee, but it doesn't hurt that Rhoads Stadium is one of the largest on-campus softball stadiums in the country, regularly surpassing 4,000 fans for postseason games.
Most softball bracketologists are projecting Alabama as a host team somewhere in the 13 to 15 range. A win over South Carolina likely would've solidified Alabama's positioning as a host, but the Crimson Tide's resumé is strong enough that it should be a host regardless.