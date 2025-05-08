Bama Central

Has Alabama Softball Done Enough to Secure Spot as Regional Host? Just a Minute

The Crimson Tide's NCAA tournament resumé is now complete after losing to South Carolina. Will Alabama be a top-16 seed?

Katie Windham

Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) and The University of Alabama softball team celebrate VandagriffÕs homerun against South Carolina during the SEC Championship at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, GA on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) and The University of Alabama softball team celebrate VandagriffÕs homerun against South Carolina during the SEC Championship at Jack Turner Softball Stadium in Athens, GA on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's assistant editor and softball writer Katie Windham discusses whether or not Alabama softball's resumé is strong enough to secure a spot as a regional host in the NCAA tournament.

Alabama softball's NCAA tournament resumé is now complete after losing to South Carolina in the SEC tournament on Wednesday night. The Crimson Tide now has to sit back and wait for Selection Sunday.

Here is what Alabama's metrics look like as of Thursday morning:

Overall record: 37-21
RPI: 18
SOS: 9
Non-con SOS: 25
Quad 1 record: 12-18

The top-16 seeds by the NCAA selection committee get to host regionals. Alabama's RPI is currently just outside the top 16, but the rest of the Crimson Tide's metrics are good enough to host. Alabama has quality wins over four different top-10 RPI teams, including the series win over Oklahoma.

Venue is not a factor that is supposed to be used be the selection committee, but it doesn't hurt that Rhoads Stadium is one of the largest on-campus softball stadiums in the country, regularly surpassing 4,000 fans for postseason games.

Most softball bracketologists are projecting Alabama as a host team somewhere in the 13 to 15 range. A win over South Carolina likely would've solidified Alabama's positioning as a host, but the Crimson Tide's resumé is strong enough that it should be a host regardless.

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/All Things Bama