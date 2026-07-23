Henry Sklar Joins The Joe Gaither Show to Talk About SEC Media Days

Let's get this Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez going as we welcome Henry Sklar to talk about his time reporting on the Crimson Tide at SEC Media Days. The program discusses the Crimson Tide running game, the offensive line, Ryan Coleman-Williams and more before briefly touching on a recruiting commitment that boosts an Alabama rival.

The program opens with Sklar discussing his biggest takeaways from covering Kalen Deboer and players in Tampa beginning with collective comments on the Alabama run game. Is the key to opening up the ground game just an improvement from the tight ends in blocking? Our trio highlights the tight ends before getting into the offensive line. Sklar gives what he gleaned from DeBoer on the upcoming season up front. What is the best position for offensive lineman Michael Carroll?

The show transitions from the offensive line to Ryan Coleman-Williams as he revealed he got married this offseason. Will the life change help Coleman-Williams find his freshman form? Sklar and Fernandez discuss what Coleman-Williams needs to this season to reestablish himself as one of the best receivers in college football.

Lastly, the show highlights a recruiting win for Tennessee as Josh Heupel secured a program-changing running back. How will David Gabriel Georges impact the Volunteers and should Heupel be under pressure to win a national championship?

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