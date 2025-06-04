Kierston Russell, Twin Sister of Alabama QB Keelon Russell, Passes Away
Kierston Russell, the twin sister of Alabama freshman quarterback Keelon Russell, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 18 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, per On3.
Details about Russell’s death were not immediately available, however, the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which investigates all deaths outside of a hospital setting in Tuscaloosa County, declined to comment, saying the matter was non-criminal, per Tide 100.9.
Keelon Russell confirmed the news after he reposted a message on his Instagram story that offered condolences. He responded with four emojis of hands held in a heart formation. The message read:
“My deepest condolences are with you guys dearly. Losing a twin sister and daughter is a pain that one could never imagine.”
Russell also posted a message to his Instagram story with a pair of hands making a heart. The message from Lovodges Heggins said, "Stay strong for mom. My prayers and Thoughts are with y'all."
Less than a week ago, the Russell siblings celebrated their graduation from Duncanville High School in Texas, and danced on stage together when they walked across to receive their diplomas. She had joined her brother in Tuscaloosa at the University of Alabama after recently graduating.
Prior to walking graduating high school, Kierston played basketball for Duncanville. Her final post on Instagram was a picture of her in a Duncanville basketball jersey from 32 weeks ago with the caption "This year personal."
After hearing the news, many Instagram users and followers of Kierston commented on that post to give their condolences, including Texas edge rusher and Keelon Russell's high school teammate Colin Simmons.