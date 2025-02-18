Bama Central

How Can Alabama Basketball Bounce Back on The Joe Gaither Show

The Alabama loss is still on our minds on The Joe Gaither Show | Episode 376: Feb. 18, 2025.

Joe Gaither

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost its biggest game of the year Saturday, so we continue to discuss what happened in Coleman Coliseum on the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods.

The program begins with the starting lineup's poor starts to games and the second half, Mouhamed Dioubate's effort defending Johni Broome, not playing Aiden Sherrell and Labaron Philon's current role on the team.

The audio settings weren't quite correct so the first 22 minutes of the program were hard to hear. We apologize for the error and appreciate everyone who listens or watches the show each and every day.

Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live on Mondays at 3 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on SpotifyApple Podcasts, and Amazon.

