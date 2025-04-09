How Did Alabama Basketball's 2024 Transfers Perform This Season? Just a Minute
Alabama men's basketball's 2023-24 season will never be forgotten as it was the first time in program history that the Crimson Tide made the Final Four. However, this major feat wasn't enough to retain every member of the team for this season as six scholarship players entered the transfer portal.
Now that the 2024-25 season has concluded with Alabama finishing in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and at the No. 6 spot in the AP Top 25, here's how the 2024 transfers performed this season with their respective teams.
Davin Cosby
The guard only played eight minutes per game with the Crimson Tide and averaged 3.6 points. In his sophomore year with Wake Forest, he increased his scoring numbers to 5.6, however, his minutes were doubled in 17 games (nine starts).
Future Plans: Transferred to Kennesaw State on April 2 and will play for former Alabama assistant turned Owls head coach Antoine Pettway.
Rylan Griffen
The guard played an integral role in Alabama's historic run as he averaged 11.2 points on 45.4 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep in 26.3 minutes per game in 2023-24 as a sophomore. However, after transferring to Kansas, a Blue Blood program, he struggled a bit as he averaged 6.3 points on 37.2 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from behind the arc in 20.2 minutes per game this season.
Future Plans: Entered the transfer portal on March 31.
Kris Parker
The guard redshirted during his freshman season at Alabama and aimed for big impact while at Villanova this season. However, in 27 contests with the Wildcats, he averaged 2.6 points in 10 minutes per game.
Future Plans: Entered the transfer portal on April 8.
Nick Pringle
In 34 games (16 starts) at Alabama, the forward averaged 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game. But he showed some improvement during his graduate season with South Carolina as he scored 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in six more minutes per contest while starting in all of them.
Future Plans: Entered the transfer portal on March 24.
Mohamed Wague
The forward was only on the floor 8.3 minutes per night as a junior with the Crimson Tide while averaging 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. He spent this season with Oklahoma and saw a 3-minute increase in playing time, but finished with 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Future Plans: Returning to Oklahoma for graduate season.
Sam Walters
The forward played in all 37 games for the Crimson Tide in 2023 and averaged 5.4 points in 12.3 minutes per matchup. And while he transferred to Michigan, his sophomore numbers didn't really change with the Wolverines as he spent a very similar amount of time on the floor.
Future Plans: Entered the transfer portal on March 31.
So while some of these players showed slight improvement compared to their respective time with the Crimson Tide, it seems like Pringle was the only transfer who was truly better off in terms of individual stats and team impact. But as previously stated, the South Carolina forward will not be playing another year with the Gamecocks and will look for another program to display his skills.
Of course, Alabama's freshmen class along with a couple of offseason transfer additions for the 2024-25 season were key reasons for these players leaving the Crimson Tide in the first place. But who knows what could've happened if a couple of them stayed in Tuscaloosa for this season?