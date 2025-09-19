How is Kadyn Proctor Dropping Weight on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a bye week football Friday edition of"The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral"with Mason Woods as we review the strong week we had, discuss what we heard from the Alabama football players on Thursday, talk Georgia and then get into the games happening this weekend.
The show gets started by looking back on our time with Slade Bolden, Kirk McNair and Mac Hereford this week as we tried our best to fill up the off week with some unique conversations. What was your favorite?
Kadyn Proctor Says Alabama Offensive Line Has to Find 'Right Five' Up Front
We then move into what we heard from Isaiah Horton, Bray Hubbard and Kadyn Proctor during our player availability in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility on Thursday. Is Horton ready to help the running game open up by committing to blocking on the outside? Is Hubbard locked in due to the enormous challenge he faces with the Georgia skill position players? And what did Proctor say that was actually newsworthy?
Alabama Has to Be Better in 'Response to Adversity' during Road Games
The program gets into Proctor's weight and stamina after he revealed what he and Kam Dewberry do to keep their bodies in shape and then we discuss what the offensive line will look like against Georgia.
The show then transitions into the weekend's football as Alabama isn't playing. Will Jackson Arnold be determined to get revenge on Oklahoma? Why is College GameDay going to Florida at Miami? How many points will Tennessee score on UAB? And why will South Carolina and Missouri be the most entertaining game of the weekend?
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
