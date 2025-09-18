Kadyn Proctor Says Alabama Offensive Line Has to Find 'Right Five' Up Front
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 14 Alabama football returned to the practice field on Thursday after soaking up three days off to relax and reset during the Crimson Tide's first bye week of the season. The program's bounced back from an opening week loss to Florida State by decimating Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin by a combined score of 111-14, but there's still plenty of room for improvement ahead of team's next game against No. 5 Georgia.
Alabama's offensive exploded in its two most recent outings but the Crimson Tide is still struggling to run the football. Through three games Alabama's 123.7 yards per game is good for 105th nationally and 14th in the SEC.
Some of the struggles can be chalked up to playing the first three weeks without starting running back Jam Miller, some can be credited to the Crimson Tide's opponents as Florida State is 32nd nationally in rushing defense and Wisconsin is 4th, allowing 96 and 46.3 yards per game respectively, but Alabama's offense certainly has a part to play.
The Crimson Tide's utilized seven different offensive lineman in critical moments through three games this year and featured multiple combinations up front as the offense searches for its best combination up front.
"We've just got to find the right five and the right physicality through all of them, and it's not up to me," Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor said. "I love everybody who I play next to and I know Coach Cap, Coach Grubb and Coach DeBoer are going to do their best to put the best five out there."
Alabama's used a trio of offensive guards in Kam Dewberry, Geno VanDeMark and Jaeden Roberts, and used both Wilkin Formby and true freshman Michael Carroll at right tackle. Proctor at left tackle and center Parker Brailsford have been the only constants through three games.
"I don't think it's good to have rotation throughout the whole season because you have to have that camaraderie between all five for them to be at one, but earlier in the season, I guess it's ok to have that rotation, and we've shown to win with those rotations going on," Proctor said. "I feel like it's not bad right now, but once we get into the tougher teams, we need those five and we need to stick with them."
Alabama is expecting to see Miller return from his preseason injury next week in Athens but still faces a daunting task in the run game as Georgia boasts the No. 20 unit against the run, allowing 82.7 yards per game. Will the Crimson Tide settle on a group of five ahead of next week's SEC opener?