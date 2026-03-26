How Will Alabama Basketball Handle Michigan's Front Court? The Joe Gaither Show

CHICAGO -- Let's fire up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we've arrived in Chicago for the Crimson Tide's Sweet 16 game against the Michigan Wolverines. The program dives into the Alabama women losing Kristy Curry as head coach to South Florida, the matchup against Michigan's front court, and Ty Simpson's performance at Alabama Pro Day.

The program opens with Curry's decision to leave Alabama for South Florida. Where does the Crimson Tide turn to replace Curry? Was her tenure in Tuscaloosa successful? We toss a few names out and wonder what's next for the women's program.

The show turns to the men's program and talks about Alabama's upcoming matchup against Michigan as the Wolverines present big problems in the post. We discuss Michigan's guards as the Crimson Tide is very familiar with both starters before asking how will Nate Oats defend the Maize and Blue trio in the post? Will Aden Holloway make the trip and play in the Sweet 16?

Lastly, we circle back to Alabama Pro Day and get Fernandez's thoughts on Ty Simpson's performance. Did Simpson show enough to remain in the discussion for top quarterback in the class? Why did Ryan Coleman-Williams earn headlines at the event?

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