Did Aden Holloway Travel with Alabama to Chicago for Midwest Regional?

Alabama basketball arrived in Chicago for the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional on Wednesday, but for the second consecutive trip, Aden Holloway was not on the plane, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Holloway was suspended by head coach Nate Oats on March 16, as the guard was arrested that morning and removed from campus after being charged with first-degree possession of marijuana (more than two pounds) and failure to affix a tax stamp.

The West Alabama Narcotics Task Force conducted a search of a residence in the 400 block of 30th Avenue East and recovered more than two pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash on March 16. He was transported to Tuscaloosa County jail on Monday morning and his bond was set at $5,000 before being bonded out at 10:45 a.m. CT that same day.

Holloway didn’t travel with the 4-seed Crimson Tide to Tampa last weekend for the Round of 64 victory over 13-seed Hofstra nor the Round of 32 win over 5-seed Texas. Now, it doesn't seem like he'll be available for the Sweet 16 against 1-seed Michigan.

Oats is still very much in contact with Holloway. He's talked to him on the phone multiple times and even met with him in person before the team left for Tampa.

"Look, I'm an adult. I've made mistakes. We all have things we'd like to do differently," Oats said on March 19. "Now is not the time to ignore a kid that you've built a real relationship with. Now is the time he needs more love from the adults in his life than at any point."

At the end of the day, while Holloway is a tremendous key to Alabama's success, the Tide didn't have much of a problem without him in the first two rounds. When combining the Hoftra and Texas Tech wins, UA shot 46 percent from the field and 39 percent from behind the arc. In fact, the Tide's 19 3-pointers against the Red Raiders are the third-most in NCAA Tournament history (Alabama owns the No. 1 spot with 25 against BYU in the 2025 Sweet 16).

But of course, Michigan is a different standard.

Holloway was named to the All-SEC Third Team on March 9. He earned a starting role after being the Crimson Tide's sixth-man in 2024-25, and he's certainly made the most of it. The junior finished the regular season 14th in the conference in points per game (16.8 on 48.0 percent from the field) and eighth in assists per game (3.9).

Alabama is the only program in the country to reach the Elite Eight in each of the last two seasons, and an upset win over the Wolverines in the Midwest Regional semifinal would add another tally to that remarkable achievement.

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