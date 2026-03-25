Which NFL Team Did Germie Bernard Say It Would Be 'A Dream Come True' To Play For?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Germie Bernard could be going home.

Alabama's 2025 leading receiver had a strong showing at the NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis last month and is firmly viewed as at least a second-round draft pick. Plenty of teams have done their due diligence on Bernard, including the Las Vegas Raiders, an exciting potential landing spot for the Las Vegas native.

"Playing at home would be a dream come true," Bernard said. "Being there with my family, having them there to support me, and then just having the city I grew up in, being able to be an impact on the community, it would be a blessing."

Bernard played at Liberty High School, which is less than a 20-minute drive from Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders. He was named the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year there as a senior before starting his college career at Washington. Bernard revealed that he returned to Las Vegas for a top-30 visit with the team last week, on March 16.

"All the coaches were great, and it's a great staff," Bernard said. "It's something I definitely would be a part of."

The Raiders hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and are widely expected to use it to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The team also holds pick No. 36, which falls right in the range of where many expect Bernard to be selected. The Athletic's Nick Baumgadrner just mocked Bernard to Las Vegas this week, writing that, "The Alabama pass catcher is a savvy, quick and dependable route runner who would complement Brock Bowers very well."

Bernard caught 64 passes for 862 yards last fall, both of which led the team, along with seven touchdowns, while also emerging as a leader in the locker room alongside players like Ty Simpson, Tim Keenan and Deontae Lawson. He believes that his consistency and versatility are what make him a valuable prospect

"Just the versatility," Bernard said. "The ball knowledge, and then being able to make explosive plays with the ball in my hands or without the ball in my hands."

The combination of his on-field talents and maturity has made Bernard one of the more intriguing names in a stacked receiver class. The biggest obstacle to a potential homecoming may be simple: whether Bernard is still on the board when Las Vegas is on the clock.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.