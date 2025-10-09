Inside The Missouri Tigers with Joey Van Zummeren on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Joey Van Zummeren of Missouri Tigers On SI. The program dabbles into what we saw at Alabama basketball practice this past Monday, discusses the Alabama injury report, and then dives into a very football-centric conversation with Van Zummeren as he details what the Tigers have been in the first portion of the football season.
The progam opens by circling back to Monday where we had a lot of fun watching the Crimson Tide basketball program practice. We only spent a few minutes inside the practice facility, but that was enough to get us excited about the upcoming season. What did we see from Alabama's big men? Who was missing from practice and why was there blue tape on the floor?
Alabama Basketball Practice Report One Month From Season Opener
We move into the football discussing starting with Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula. Pribula has received a lot of praise this season, but is there a flaw in his game that Kane Wommack can exploit? The program talks about Pribula's strengths and weaknesses before we turn our attention to our guest.
Two Wide Receivers Appear on Alabama-Missouri Initial Availability Report
The show then turns our attention to Joey Van Zummeren of Missouri Tigers On SI as he helps us get ready for the weekend ahead. The program discusses Eli Drinkwitz and his funny moment on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Call, Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts in the backfield, what the Tigers' strengths and weaknesses are on defense and gets the latest on the construction project at Faurot Field.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT.
